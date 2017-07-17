Marshall, TX, school leaders may delay start of classes

Marshall, Texas, Independent School District students might get an extension to their summer break.

Before the district's trustees today is a proposal to delay the start of classes until Sept. 11 at all of the district's campuses, including Marshall High School and Washington Early Childhood Center.

That change to the 2017-18 academic calendar would impact some other key school dates.

The proposal is set to be discussed during a meeting that started at 5:30 p.m.

The calendar changes are being proposed due to a delay in completion of the new Marshall Junior High School.

RLM Contractors, general contractor on the Marshall Junior High project, is asking the school district for a little more time to work on the campus that had been expected to be finished by the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

The requested two-week extension means work on the new school won't be finished until Aug. 29, one day before fall classes currently are set to start.

The delayed starting date "will allow for all MISD students to begin school at the same time, rather than staggering different campuses and grade levels," according to a statement from the school district.

"An adjustment of minutes to the school day and an added week at the end of the year will allow the district to make up the annual minutes requirement as mandated by the Texas Education Agency."

Marshall is set to open four new and one renovated school for the 2017-18 academic year.

David Crockett, William B. Travis and and Price T. Young elementary schools and the renovated Sam Houston Elementary are on track to be ready by the school district's original class starting date.

At issue now is whether to delay the start of classes districtwide rather than just opening the junior high late.

If trustees approve, teachers would not report back from summer break until Aug. 15, giving them more time to prepare their new classrooms for the first day of school.

The proposal also calls for the last day of the 2017-18 school year to be pushed back from May 30 to June 8.

All holidays basically would remain the same.

The only noticeable change would be having students and teachers return from Christmas break Jan. 8 instead of Jan. 9.

As for athletics, the proposed calendar would delay the start of fall sports programs at Marshall Junior High, where teams will be unable to practice until the first day of school.

Athletic programs and schedules at Marshall High would not be affected by the calendar changes.

The proposal also calls for grand openings of schools under the district's Legacy 2017 building program to be rescheduled as follows:

David Crockett Elementary: 6 p.m. Aug. 24

Price T. Young Elementary: 6 p.m. Aug. 29

William B. Travis Elementary: 6 p.m. Aug. 31

Sam Houston Elementary: 6 p.m. Sept. 5

Marshall Junior High: 6 p.m. Sept. 7

The new Marshall Junior High is part of the school district's 2015 bond that allocated $109,210,000 to build four schools and renovate Sam Houston Middle.

