ArkLaTex back-to-school events, school supply lists and drives

Many junior high parents in Marshall claim their student's school supply list for the 2017-2018 school year is too long.

Many junior high parents in Marshall claim their student's school supply list for the 2017-2018 school year is too long.

The first day of school is right around the corner.

And many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.

If you have an event you would like to have shared on this page, please send an email to ksla@ksla.com.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVES

A community center in Marshall, TX is hosting a school supply drive. The drive will be on Friday, July 28 at the Smith Park, 700 Spring Street. Anyone with a question or who wants to donate supplies can email her at ssnewson@wileyc.edu for more information.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS

Shreveport's African-American Celebration Committee soon will hold its 15th annual back-to-school shoe giveaway. The footwear will be given away July 29 at Walmart at 6235 Westport Ave.

Marshall Against Violence Back to School Bash. August 15 at Smith Park from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade backpack give away One-hundred backpacks with school supplies will be distributed July 24 at Barksdale Air Force Base. Only families that register online can receive backpacks and school supplies.



SCHOOL SUPPLY LISTS

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.