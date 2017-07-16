Predawn fire destroys residence in Spring Ridge area of Caddo

A predawn fire July 16 destroyed a home in the Spring Ridge area of Caddo Parish. (Source: Caddo Fire District 4)

A fire reported about an hour before dawn Sunday destroyed a home in southwest Caddo Parish.

Caddo Fire District 4 reports that it happened at 4:44 a.m. at a residence on Adams Road in the Spring Ridge area.

The first two Fire District 4 engines on the scene found the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used five units to battle the blaze.

Neighboring Caddo Fire District 3 and Caddo Fire District 6 assisted.

Each provided a tanker to shuttle and supply water to the firefighting effort.

The home was not occupied at the time of the fire, Caddo Fire District 4 reports.

No one was injured.

