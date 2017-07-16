Enrollment scheduled July 17-18 for Shreveport shoe giveaway

People can sign up from 3:30 to 6 p.m. July 17 at County Market, 3709 Greenwood Road, and July 18 at County Market, 6363 Hearne Ave., for shoes to be given away by Shreveport's African-American Celebration Committee. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Helping students put their best foot forward this academic year, Shreveport's African-American Celebration Committee soon will hold its 15th annual back-to-school shoe giveaway.

Sign-ups will be conducted from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at the County Market store at 3709 Greenwood Road and Tuesday at the County Market store at 6363 Hearne Ave.

The footwear will be given away July 29 at Walmart at 6235 Westport Ave.

That's off Pines Road in Shreveport.

