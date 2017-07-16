Air Force Ken on a mission to inspire, one workout at a time

Ken "Air Force Ken" Corgliano is on a mission to inspire others, one workout at a time/Source: KSLA News 12

There's a new airman in town who knows exactly what it takes to be a fitness champion.

His nickname is Air Force Ken.

Spend any time at the new YMCA at Knight Street at East Preston Avenue in Shreveport and chances are you've seen him in action.

His fitness journey has been anything but easy.

Now he's on a mission to inspire others.

What doesn't kill you only makes you stronger.

That's a lesson airman Ken Corigliano learned the hard way.

"I failed my first Air Force fitness test in officer training."

It was in that moment that he gained a new outlook on life.

"It was really embarrassing to me to have failed my fitness test," Corigliano said.

"So that really motivated me to never ever not be fit, and also in the rest of my life to be ready for anything and be prepared."

His fitness level continues to soar to new heights, which eventually landed him a spot on Sylvester Stallone's "Ultimate Beastmaster" show.

"It was the hardest experience I've ever had in my life. There's so many elements that I've never encountered before cameras, lights, timeline, celebrities," Corigliano recalled.

"The amount of talent that showed up there was incredible. And I was just, I'm a guy that types on the computer all day, what can I possibly do against all these guys."

Corigliano put his heart into the competition, earning the nickname Air Force Ken.

"So my last name is kind a hard to pronounce, so the announcers were just like, okay, you're Air Force Ken now (laughs).

"And I really liked it though because it lets everyone know that I'm not a professional at this. I'm serving our country, I'm a father and a husband, I'm a son, I'm a godfather, I'm just like everybody else."

Having recently made Shreveport-Bossier City his home, the elite obstacle course racer is always looking at ways to better himself and those around him.

"I'm really excited about embracing the community and having the community be a part of me," Corigliano said.

"I'm really hoping to bring my skill set and my energy and benefit those around me. And whatever else happens after that, I'll be as happy as a clam."

Spreading love, reminding others to never give up.

"It's okay to fail. Failing is a learning experience; it's the motivation behind the failure," Corigliano said.

"So instead of getting disenfranchised, empower yourself. You need to find a reason to reach that goal. And that reason has to consume you every day so that it makes you wake up with the fire in your stomach.

"That's really the missing link in the process. To get to that goal, it's got to be fun. And if you have those three ingredients, you'll succeed."

