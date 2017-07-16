Drive-by shooting kills one, wounds another in Ashdown

Ashdown, Ark., resident Hassan Muhamad said the gunshots were fired outside his home, hitting two people. (Source: KSLA News 12)

SWAR authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed one person and wounded another early Sunday morning.

The prosecuting attorney for Little River and Sevier counties said the shooting happened about 1 a.m. Sunday on Washington Street in Ashdown.

The attorney said someone fired shots at the victims from a car.

Ashdown resident Hassan Muhamad said the gunshots were fired outside his home on Washington Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, hitting two people.

“It was about eight shots; I heard about eight shots. I don’t know what caliber the weapon was.”

Muhamad said friends of his son had come to visit. Then a car drove up with someone looking for one of the visitors.

When the visitors walked out of his Washington Street home, Muhamad said, the people in the car began to leave then started firing a gun and fled.

"I was totally unaware of the facts that were going on. I didn’t ask questions," Muhamad said.

"But one was bleeding kind of bad. And I knew I had to get him up there in a hurry; so I just put them in the car and took them to the local ER.”

Police have said nothing about a motive for the shooting.

Muhamad said it stemmed from an earlier altercation involving the slain man and a Sevier County, Ark., man.

Investigators have traced the car suspected of being used in the attack to Sevier County.

That led to them questioning several people thought to have been in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

No arrest has been made.

