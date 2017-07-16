Fisherman finds man's body at Anderson Bayou in Shreveport

Shreveport police detectives and representatives of the Caddo coroner's office are investigating the discovery of a man's body July 16 at Anderson Bayou. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Philip Maxfield)

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man's body at Anderson Bayou in Shreveport.

A fisherman found the body July 16 off a service road that parallels the 900 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, authorities said.

Shreveport police detectives think the body is that of a homeless man.

Police said there is no indication of foul play.

The discovery also is being investigated by the Caddo coroner's office.

