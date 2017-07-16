Fisherman finds body at Shreveport duck pond

Shreveport Police detectives and the Caddo Parish coroner are investigating after a body was found by a fisherman. (Source: Philip Maxfield)

Shreveport Police detectives and the Caddo Parish coroner are investigating after a man's body was found by a fisherman at the duck pond.

The body was found near East Kings Highway.

Police say there is no indication of foul play.

Detectives believe the man is homeless.

This is a developing story.

