Fisherman finds body at Shreveport duck pond

Shreveport Police detectives and the Caddo Parish coroner are investigating after a body was found by a fisherman. (Source: Philip Maxfield)
SHREVEPORT, LA

Shreveport Police detectives and the Caddo Parish coroner are investigating after a man's body was found by a fisherman at the duck pond.

The body was found near East Kings Highway.

Police say there is no indication of foul play.

Detectives believe the man is homeless. 

This is a developing story. 

