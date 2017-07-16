Bossier Parish inmates begin harvest of their own vegetables

If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Home Depot says the company has a strict policy that only trained personnel can engage shoplifters.More >>
Home Depot says the company has a strict policy that only trained personnel can engage shoplifters.More >>
Witnesses reported they pleaded with the woman to stop, but she told them to “mind their own business.”More >>
Witnesses reported they pleaded with the woman to stop, but she told them to “mind their own business.”More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
Five people have been hospitalized after a lightning strike reported on the Isle of Palms.More >>
Five people have been hospitalized after a lightning strike reported on the Isle of Palms.More >>