LA Tech to create research center at National Cyber Research Park in Bossier City

LA Tech University has teamed up with the Cyber Innovation Center to create a new Academic Success Center in the BPCC STEM Building at the National Cyber Research Park in Bossier City. (Source: Louisiana Tech)

Louisiana Tech University has partnered with the Cyber Innovation Center to create a new Academic Success Center in the Bossier Parish Community College STEM Building at the National Cyber Research Park in Bossier City.

According to Louisana Tech's website, the facility will improve educational services, provide cyber education and research, and support economic development. The new facility is also expected to give students a chance to provide workforce experience.

Officials with Louisiana Tech say The Academic Success Center is designed to help students and staff with test preparation, financial aid, and employment opportunities.

Louisiana Tech leaders say the center will also help veterans looking to use VA educational benefits while transitioning from active duty. Officials hope this will help Louisiana Tech serve more active duty, former military and civilian students of Barksdale Air Force Base.

Louisiana Tech expects to complete and occupy the new facility during the fall 2017 academic quarter.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.