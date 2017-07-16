Shreveport woman injured in overnight shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A Shreveport woman is recovering after being shot several times Saturday night, according to police.

It happened in the 600 block of Eden Street just before 12:00 a.m.

According to police, the woman was in a car driving down the street with a passenger. Three men reportedly pulled over in front of them and fired shots into the vehicle.

Police say the woman was taken to Christus Schumpert Medical Center. She is reportedly in serious condition.

The men were last seen driving a red or burgundy vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-637-7373.

