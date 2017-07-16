Jared Cornelius senior ready

The Arkansas Razorbacks were predicted to finish 4th in the SEC West.



Sr. quarterback Austin Allen will be without 4 of his top 5 targets from last season,



Lucky for him he's got a senior coming back named Jared Cornelius aka J-Red from right here in Shreveport.

Offensive Lineman Frank Ragnow believes Jared's ready to lead.

"J-Red has been really taking over the leadership role and it's been really cool to see him whether he was working the guys in the film room and after spring practice he would grab the wide receivers," said Frank Ragnow.