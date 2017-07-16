Jared Cornelius senior ready

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a Shreveport beauty salon on Saturday night.More >>
A Shreveport man is dead after crashing his truck on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Many junior high parents in Marshall claim their student's school supply list for the 2017-2018 school year is too long.More >>
You might know Ken Corigliano from seeing him at the new YMCA in Shreveport or from his stint on reality TV.More >>
For 28 years, Feist-Weiller Cancer Center has been performing blood and marrow transplants in Shreveport. They are the only hospital in north Louisiana, and within a 200-mile radius that treats acute leukemia and providing blood and marrow transplants.More >>
Many brides across the ArkLaTex who said yes to the dress at Alfred Angelo Bridal are wondering if they still have the wedding dress of their dreams.More >>
Shreveport Police are investigating after they say a juvenile was accidentally shot Friday afternoon.More >>
The Caddo Parish Coroner has released the identity of the man who was shot while he tried to break into a house on Friday morning.More >>
After a Facebook post went viral, a man is wanted on video voyeurism charges.More >>
Shreveport dog owners now have a new place for both owners and dogs to enjoy as a highly-anticipated dog park opened Friday evening.More >>
