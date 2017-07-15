Man ejected from truck in fatal crash

A Shreveport man is dead after crashing his truck on Saturday afternoon.

Raymond D. Leone was traveling south on Colquitt Road when his pickup truck ran off the road, hit a guardrail, rolling his vehicle, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Leone was not wearing a seatbelt, he was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

The Caddo Sheriff's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.