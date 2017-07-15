Mom's viral Facebook post leads to arrest warrant for suspected 'Peeping Tom'

A Facebook post of an alleged 'Peeping Tom' that was caught trying to get away has resulted in police issuing a warrant for his arrest

Trisha Ahmu Howell posted footage of an alleged "Peeping Tom" leaving the Old Navy on Beene Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

"God meant for me not to be there because if I was there right when it happened I probably would have went to jail for attacking him," Howell said.

Howell's 17-year-old daughter had been trying on school clothes Monday afternoon, July 10, when she spotted a cell phone moving on the dressing room floor. Trisha Howell was shopping at Sam's Club at the time of the incident.

"And as it started moving it moved up and she could see her body on the phone," Howell said.

Her daughter quickly got dressed and came out from the dressing room where she confronted the voyeur. Howell said that he looked at her in shock.

As the man left the store, her daughter called out to help from an employing asking for help saying: 'Can you stop him because he was recording me in there?"

A fellow customer and Howell's daughter followed the man to his car and recorded his license plate before he could drive off.

Moments after the post was on Facebook, it went viral. Users were inboxing Howell, saying they knew the man in the photos.

"Within two hours people were inboxing me (saying) 'this is who he is, I went to high school with him, him and his brother have a history of this,'" said Howell.

As of Saturday, the post had been shared over 15,000 times.

She said thanks to the tremendous response from the public, Bossier City Police have now issued a warrant for the voyeurism suspect: a 34-year-old registered sex offender named Russel Cole Harty of Gladewater, Texas. He is charged with video voyeurism.

Old Navy management and staff have been instructed not to talk about the incident. But Trisha Howell expressed her gratitude to the people at Old Navy for everything they did, not to mention the fellow customer who helped capture the images of the suspect.

According to the warrant, Harty's bond set at $20,000.

