Deputies seek wanted man in DeSoto Parish

Colby Hughes, 27, is wanted for failure to appear for possession of schedule IV. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in the area.

Colby Hughes, of Shreveport, is wanted for failure to appear for possession of schedule IV.

Hughes stands 5’6” and weighs 150 pounds.

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that results in the Hughes’ arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-505-7867.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.