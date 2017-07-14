Grand opening of Shreveport riverfront dog park

Shreveport dog owners now have a new place for both owners and dogs to enjoy as a highly-anticipated dog park opened Friday evening. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport dog owners now have a new place for both owners and dogs to enjoy as a highly-anticipated dog park opened Friday evening.

The grand opening happened at 5:30 p.m. at the riverfront park along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

“We are excited about the first dog park to open in Shreveport,” said Mayor Ollie S. Tyler in a statement about the ceremony. “We are looking forward to the sense of community this park will provide for our citizens.”

The park is filled with a pond, a fountain, separate areas for large and small dogs, wash stations and more.

The design and construction of the park were funded by a $280,000 grant from the Red River Waterway Commission, more than $40,000 in private donations and about $28,000 from the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance.

There’s no registration or fee, but dogs must have a current rabies tag.

Shreveport Dog Park alliance is still looking for sponsors for benches and other park items.

