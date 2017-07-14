Brides-to-be react to Alfred Angelo Bridal closing

Many brides across the ArkLaTex who said yes to the dress at Alfred Angelo Bridal are wondering if they still have the wedding dress of their dreams.

On Thursday, the retail chain announced it would be filing for bankruptcy and would closing all of its stores nationwide, including the one off of Youree Drive.

"I found out last night around 11 p.m. and wasn't sure if it was true or not," said bride-to-be Katie Jinks. "This morning, I was left in shock when a friend drove by the store and called saying it was closed for good. I have no idea if I will receive my dress at this point and it is a terrifying feeling to have the dress you have dreamed of ripped from your hands. At this point, I've emailed customer service and it's just a prayerful waiting game. My family immediately gathered around me in assurance. I would prefer my dress over a refund, as any other bride would agree."

Chelsea Calhoun, another customer of Alfred Angelo Bridal, said the company should have given everyone a heads up they were closing.

"They could have at least given you the courtesy of giving you a call and letting you know," Calhoun said. "I found out on Facebook through someone else. I just ran over there and they told me after today that you wouldn't be able to get anything."

Tiffany Wilcott, another future bride, stopped by to the store today to see it for herself.

All Wilcott saw was two signs posted on the door reading 'Store Closed for further information please email predmond@stearnsweaver.com.'

An attorney for the company said the company will work in every way possible with all customers to facilitate dresses that are in the stores or in transit.

