Man wanted on video voyeurism charges by BCPD

After a Facebook post went viral, a man is wanted on video voyeurism charges.

Russel Cole Harty, 34, of Gladewater, Texas is wanted for allegedly placing his mobile phone under a dressing room partition at the Old Navy on Beene Boulevard in Bossier City, according to Mark Natale, spokesman for Bossier City Police Department.

He allegedly captured video or photos of a 17-year-old female who was trying on clothing in a dressing room stall.

The 17-year-old and a store employee confronted Harty as he left the store. Video and photos of Harty and his vehicle were taken by a customer who was inside the store at the time of the incident and then posted it on Facebook.

The video and photos and other information from detectives were able to secure a warrant for Harty's arrest.

Harty is a registered sex offender in Texas. BCPD is working with authorities in East Texas regarding this case.

His bond on the warrant is set at $20,000.

