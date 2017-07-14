DeSoto deputies release surveillance video of drone, power washer theft

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on these people. (Source: DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers)

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is trying to identify a group of people caught stealing power washers and a drone from Walmart, according to authorities.

Investigators say the theft happened at the Walmart on Highway 509 in Mansfield on July 7 around 3:20 p.m.

According to deputies, four people were seen on surveillance video getting out of a gray Chevrolet Malibu with no hub caps. The group entered the store and put two power washers in a shopping cart.

One person wearing a green shirt and black pants is seen pushing the cart towards the rear automotive exit. The person is seen on a cell phone while leaving the store with the shopping cart, according to deputies.

The person with the cart is able to get outside to the car and load the power washers into the trunk. Deputies say once the power washers are loaded, the person gets in the car and drives away.

According to deputies, the power washers are worth about $700.00 together. The drone is reportedly worth an additional $50.00.

Investigators say the person pushing the cart was accompanied by a man wearing a multicolored striped shirt and tan shorts. Deputies believe two other men captured on the surveillance cameras are related to the theft.

One of the men was reportedly wearing a maroon t-shirt and black shorts. The woman was wearing a blue T-shirt and gray pants, according to deputies.

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000.00 for information that could help investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-505-STOP(7867) or the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)872-3956.

