LEAP scores show progress in English, drops in science, math

Results of LEAP tests Louisiana students took in the spring show some progress.

But there is room for improvement when it comes to STEM subjects, particularly science, where students will face new standards next year, Louisiana Education Superintendent John White said in a conference call with reporters.

The standardized tests measure how many third- through eighth-graders are proficient in subjects like English/language arts, math and science.

Statewide, the Louisiana Education Department reports, 42 percent of students scored at the top two levels in English. That's up 5 percent from 2015.

The same measurement was 32 percent for math and 24 percent for science, slightly lower than last year.

"Good improvement over the last couple of years, steady performance over the last year, but not nearly the level of performance that we should want in science for our students," White observed.

Bossier School District officials say the percentage of their students who scored mastery or above in all three academic areas was 7 percent higher than the state average.

Bossier Parish students also scored 10 percent higher than the state average in science, 7 percent higher in math and 5 percent higher in English/language arts.

Caddo school officials said their district outpaced the Louisiana average with students scoring in mastery and above in math.

Across the subjects, Caddo school officials say the district increased by 2 percent between 2015 and 2017 in students scoring mastery and above.

The LEAP scores also revealed another big challenge for the state.

Results show that students the state describes as "historically disadvantaged," such as those living below the federal poverty line, fall far behind their peers.

Students considered not economically disadvantaged had a proficiency rate of 52 percent, while those who fell below the federal poverty line showed a 25 percent proficiency.

There are similar gaps when the numbers are broken down by race, disability and students with limited English skills.

Closing that gap, White said, will be a big mission for educators in the academic year.

Some schools will receive targeted gr ants to help address the issue.

Below is a detailed breakdown of the spring 2017 LEAP scores.

Click here to learn more about the scores.

