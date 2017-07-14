Ringgold police looking for runaway teen

Ringgold Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who left home last night through her bedroom window.

Police say Destiny Nicole Smith ran away from her home in the 2500 block of Del Mar Drive.

Destiny was last seen wearing blue leggings with white blotches, a pink colored shirt, and sandals. She reportedly has a faint scar below her right eye and a navel ring with a gemstone.

Anyone who has seen Destiny is asked to call the Ringgold Police Department at 318-894-4690 or the Bienville Sheriff's Office at 318-263-2215.

