Police investigating after juvenile shot in Shreveport

The shooting reportedly happened in the 400 block of East 78th Street. (Source: Scott Pace, KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Police are investigating after they say a juvenile was accidentally shot Friday afternoon. (Source: Scott Pace, KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Police are investigating after they say a juvenile was accidentally shot Friday afternoon.

Police say it happened in the 400 block of East 78th Street.

The juvenile was taken to University Health after being shot in the arm. Police say it does not appear the juvenile shot himself.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.