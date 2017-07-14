Gusty winds and locally heavy rain with storms

After scattered rain and isolated storms Friday, Saturday is taking on the appearance of a stormy day.

Storms will develop north of I-30 by mid morning and move south across the area. We are looking roughly at storms in the I-30 area about 11:00 am, I-20 about 2:00 pm and into the southern parts of the Ark-La-Tex near 4:00 to 5:00 pm. A few storms may last well into the evening hours before fading out.

Be aware that this will not be a severe weather outbreak by any means. However, the storms may be affected by daytime heating and a few could pulse up from time to time and be capable of wind gusts of 30-40 mph.

Some areas have received some decent rains this week and some wind gusts could be strong enough to down trees.or at least cause some limbs to fall. This will be the main threat.

A lesser threat will be localized heavy rain. Any storm could drop some heavy rain for a brief period, but any storms that pulse up could result in some quick rain that may exceed an inch or so.

This could lead to the usual roads and poor drainage areas to briefly flood. Be aware that there could be isolated instances of rain totals possibly a bit higher. The most prime area at this point appears to be in the northern most counties in the Ark-La-Tex. As always, turn around, don't drown.

Storms will redevelop Sunday ahead of a very weak cold front that should move through the area before dissipating. Sunday's storms look to be much less robust than Saturday's storms. Scattered rain and isolate rumbles could last into Monday and Tuesday before decreasing by mid-week.

Your StormTracker 12 Team will be tracking Saturday's storms very closely and providing updates on ksla.com, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and even on our Roku app. You can also follow the StormTracker 12 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.

