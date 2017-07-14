Construction crew causes gas leak

A gas leak was reported in the 800 block on Montrose. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A portion of a Shreveport road was shut down Friday morning after a construction crew hit a gas line.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Montrose.

Crews from Centerpoint Energy were on scene making repairs.

The road was closed where the leak happened between Fairfield Avenue and Thornhill Avenue.

Shreveport Fire Department had an engine stay on scene for safety.

