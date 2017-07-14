TX deputies ask for help finding missing teen with LA connections

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen with ties to the Shreveport area.

Deputies say 15-year-old Joshua Dixon Koob was last seen on July 7 at about 1 p.m. at his home in the 11400 block of Lago Vista where he lives with his paternal grandmother.

He is described as being 5'7", weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshua reportedly went to visit his family in the Shreveport area over the 4th of July holiday.

Deputies say Joshua has never run away from home before and his family is very concerned for his welfare.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has been in contact with his family in Louisiana, and Joshua has not made contact with them since his visit on that weekend.

The family in both locations would like assistance in helping them locate Joshua.

