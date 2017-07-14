Fitness Challenge Friday: Getting Results - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Fitness Challenge Friday: Getting Results

By Shayne Wright, Anchor/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

July's Fitness Challenge Friday took Shayne to Body by Supe in Shreveport where Robert "Super-Mann" Blount runs his fitness club.  Blount has trained hundreds of world class athletes over his 40 year career.  Blount says to achieve the best results possible, people should first identify their body type. He added, starting your workout with a cardio workout to help get the heart going.

For more information on training with "Super-Mann" visit his Facebook page. 

