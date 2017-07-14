Police: Intruder shot during possible home invasion

Police are investigating after a suspected intruder was shot during a home invasion in the 6400 block of Fairfield Avenue. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A man was shot in the chest Friday morning after police say he possibly tried to break into a Shreveport house.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 6400 block of Fairfield Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 65th Street.

Police say during a possible home invasion a window was busted in and at least one suspected intruder was shot in the chest.

The suspected intruder was found in the front yard wearing a mask and holding an AR-15 rifle with a barrel magazine attached, according to police.

The critically injured man was taken to University Health hospital.

Violent crimes detectives were on scene to collect evidence and investigate.

