Police: Intruder killed during possible home invasion

Police are investigating after a suspected intruder was shot during a home invasion in the 6400 block of Fairfield Avenue. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police say a man has died after he was shot while he tried to break into a house.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 6400 block of Fairfield Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 65th Street.

Police say during a possible home invasion a window was busted in while 2 men were inside and at least one suspected intruder was shot in the chest.

The suspected intruder was found in the front yard wearing a mask, with a dark t-shirt and tan shorts, gloves and holding an AR-15 rifle with a drum magazine attached, according to police.

The critically injured man was taken to University Health hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests that several men tried to break into the house and shots were fired from the inside and the outside of the house.

It is believed that someone from inside the home fired rounds that hit one of the would-be intruders.

Police are working to identify the man as well as the others who fled the scene following the shooting.

No one inside the home was injured but police did seize a sizable amount of suspected marijuana after executing a search warrant.

Charges on the occupants inside the residence are pending as the investigation continues.

