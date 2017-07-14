Man shot outside club after fight over woman

Shreveport police say one man was shot outside a club after he and another man got into a fight at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club, 202 Caddo Street, early Friday morning.

According to an SPD supervisor, officers responded to the shooting shortly after 2:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the leg. He is expected to recover.

The initial investigation revealed the two men began fighting inside the club when they were thrown out. The two continued to fight across the street towards Sam's Town when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police were able to find the gun. The gunman took off on foot; however, police know his identity.

We're told the fight began when an intoxicated woman started hitting on the victim.

The victim is at University Health for treatment.

We will have more developments on this breaking news story on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

