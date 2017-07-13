All Alfred Angelo bridal shops, including Shreveport, now closed

All Alfred Angelo bridal stores, including the one in Shreveport closed the night of July 13. (Source: Google Maps)

All Alfred Angelo bridal stores in United States are closing Thursday night forever, according to several reports.

News came out late Thursday that company is declaring bankruptcy and closing its stores.

Those include the store at 7555 Youree Drive in Shreveport.

The reports indicate that customers had until 8 p.m. Thursday to pick up any merchandise.

After that, they will be referred to a bankruptcy attorney.

Copyright 2017 KSLA/Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.