Boy's grief for best friend gives birth to a monumental effort

An East Texas boy who lost his best friend in a school bus wreck frequently visits his grave.

Now his grief and those visits have blossomed into a monumental effort.

Trent Sims is a 12-year-old with a big heart who misses his best friend, 13-year-old Victor Lee, now buried at Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery in Center, Texas.

With his mother's help, Trent has visited Lee's grave often since the school bus crash in May in their hometown of Shelbyville that took Victor's life.

During those visits, Brandi Hodges said, Trent began noticing all the graves without flowers.

"And he said, 'You know, I'd rather them have something on there than nothing," Trent's mom recalled.

So he grabbed a leaf and a pine cone and put them in one of the vases.

That has since blossomed into Project Cemetery.

