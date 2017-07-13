Barksdale families have school of choice for kids of all ages

Military families living on Barksdale Air Force Base soon will have more options about where their children are educated.

Starting with the 2017-18 academic year, they will be able to send their children to any Bossier School District campus, not just the ones in their attendance zone.

This applies to children in all grade levels.

“On behalf of the men and women of Team Barksdale, thank you to Bossier schools for being the education champion for our children,” said Col. Ty Neuman, 2nd Bomb Wing commander.

“The support and education of our families are critical to our mission success, and we cannot provide that support without Bossier schools and the greater Bossier/Shreveport community.”

Students living on the base now are zoned to attend Apollo, Kerr and Waller elementary schools, Cope and Rusheon middle schools and Bossier High School.

Bossier School District already grants dependents living on base their high school of choice.

Now students in all grade levels can decide which school they want to attend.

“Bossier Schools has long worked side by side with Barksdale to identify and remedy hardships facing our military families,” Bossier schools Superintendent Scott Smith said. “Not having the option of where they want to live and the choice of which schools their children attend is one of those challenges.”

Bossier School District will be able to further assist military families and answer questions during Barksdale’s back-to-school night July 24 at the Barksdale Buff Event Center. It starts at 4 p.m.

For more information about the School of Choice Program, click here.

