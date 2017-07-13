Marshall J.H. parents claim school supply list too long

Many junior high parents in Marshall claim their student's school supply list for the 2017-2018 school year is too long.

Shereka Newson says she has a child that will be going to the 6th grade next year.

"When I first saw it, I was like a lot of these parents are not going to be able to afford this," said Newson. "They're going to need some help. This is ridiculous."

In a statement, representatives from the school board said in part:

"...our new Marshall Junior High will now be bringing in the sixth grade, whereas last year's campus only included 7th and 8th grade, so it should be expected that the list would expand a little bit as some of the items that may not have appeared on the 2016-2017 list would be included on a 6th grade supply list from last year."

The school district released an itemized list from the school board, of where to find all the supplies for around $65 total.

Shereka says a list like this can add up, especially for parents who have multiple children going to the junior high.

"Because I just know this area, and I know this community and I know most of the people around here and I know they can't afford that. I know that they can't and that they need help."

Her idea to help is by hosting a school supply drive at the end of the Month.

"Because I know so many people around here have multiple children and this is just hard for them. They can't do that."

The drive will be on Friday, July 28 at the Smith Park, 700 Spring Street. Anyone with a question or who wants to donate supplies can email her at ssnewson@wileyc.edu for more information.

The organization Marshall Against Violence will also host a back to School Bash on August 15 at Smith Park from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. They will be giving away free school supplies. Meadowbrook Funeral Homes is donating hot dogs. Marshall Police Department will give out ice cream Marshall Fire Department will have one of their engines there to spray water. There will also be free face painting and music.

