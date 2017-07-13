Wreck at Arcadia hurts at least one, impacts travel on I-20

Louisiana State Police say these vehicles were involved in a wreck on eastbound Interstate 20 at Arcadia the afternoon of July 13. (Source: Trooper First Class Matt Harris/Louisiana State Police)

At least one person was seriously hurt in an two-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon in Bienville Parish.

It happened near mile post 68 on eastbound Interstate 20 at Arcadia, according to Louisiana State Police.

LifeAir Rescue now is on the scene to fly one person to University Health in Shreveport, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

The inside lane of westbound I-20 is being closed for the time being, authorities said.

One westbound lane remains open.

Traffic on eastbound I-20 still is flowing, but authorities urge motorists to use caution.

