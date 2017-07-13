Caddo Parish commissioners ban rescue nonprofit from shelter, cite personnel issues

Caddo Parish commissioners have barred a local nonprofit they once partnered with from having access to their animal shelter.

District 5 Commissioner Jerald Bowman confirmed to KSLA News 12 Thursday that the decision was made following their July 6 regular meeting, in which some sparks flew over personnel issues between Paws 4 Life's leadership and shelter employees.

Bowman said Paws 4 Life's director, Tanya Parker, had missed her last five meetings with parish and shelter leaders.

Some shelter employees also filed complaints against Parker for her alleged poor treatment of them, according to Bowman.

During the July 6 meeting, which Bowman said Parker did not attend, the District 5 commissioner expressed his stance that disrespect of parish employees will not stand.

"It's not her, the person," Bowman said at that meeting. "Whether it's her or anybody else doing the same thing and disrespecting."

"We've given you space. You have your own space. You have your own break room. You've got everything in the world anybody who volunteered could ask for and you're causing all of this havoc? Bye, Felicia! You've got to go!"

That statement inspired anger on Facebook from many advocates of Parker and Paws 4 Life who claim Bowman should show more respect as a commissioner.

Another local animal advocacy organization posted the exchange during the commission meeting on Facebook.

"What I meant was and pretty much what I said....whether it's this person or anybody, I'm not going to allow disrespect to be done to any of our employees in any department," he said.

"I would tell Ms. Parker, first of all, thank you for what you have done. Thank you for what you're doing. I apologize if I any way offended you by my 'Bye, Felicia' statement," he continued.

"I want us to be able to work together, to be able to work with the employees where we all can be amicable so we can help continue to serve and to take care of the animals because, again, that's the priority."

Bowman said the moratorium on Paws 4 Life's access to Caddo Parish's animal shelter will be indefinite until commissioners and the nonprofit's leaders can sit down and re-negotiate a partnership.

KSLA also reached out to Parker for her side of the story and we are still working to get a comment from her.

The moratorium appears to only be directed at Paws 4 Life, as other local rescues like Nina's Road to Rescue told KSLA their access to the shelter remains open.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more details are revealed.

