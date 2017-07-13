Shreveport man found guilty of sex crimes with juvenile

A Shreveport man has been found guilty of committing a sex crime against a minor.

Justin Alexander Manson, 26, was originally charged with molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 after his arrest in May 2015.

On Wednesday, a Caddo Parish jury found him guilty of the lesser included offense of indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13.

Manson allegedly committed the sexual acts over a two-month period. He reportedly has prior felony convictions for carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2010. His records also show he failed to register as a sex offender in 2011.

Manson faces a possible sentence of at least two years and up to 25 years in prison at hard labor. He also faces at least two years to be served without benefit of parole and must register as a sex offender.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 27.

