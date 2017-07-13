Three suspected burglars arrested, one sought by Bossier deputies

Bossier Sheriff's deputies are still looking for multiple suspects after arresting two men for allegedly robbing a home near Cypress Black Bayou.More >>
Three men possibly from East Texas are being sought after a Bossier Parish homeowner was manhandled and tied up Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term.More >>
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
Active shooter response teams from local law enforcement agencies responded to Nacogdoches Medical Center Thursday in response to a report of a man with a gun.More >>
A Campobello man was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence high and aggravated after deputies said he intentionally rammed a car into another car that his pregnant girlfriend was in and then attacked her mother with a baseball bat.More >>
Police in the Village of Cleves found an unconscious man behind the wheel of a running fuel truck Wednesday.More >>
