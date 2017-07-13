Three suspected burglars arrested, one sought by Bossier deputies

Three men possibly from East Texas are being sought after a Bossier Parish homeowner was manhandled and tied up Wednesday afternoon.

It happened June 28 around 2:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Glen Cove Drive in Benton.

According to deputies, three men entered a home, tied up the homeowner and then searched for valuables. As they left, someone pulling into the driver saw them and the truck they were allegedly driving.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Isean K. McDaniel of Waskom, Texas. He is charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and home invasion.

According to BPSO, the second suspect from Waskom, Texas was extradited from Harrison County Jail to Bossier Parish. Joshua C. Mauldin, 17, was originally sought on a charge of principal to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Deputies say he faces an additional charge of principal to home invasion.

Bossier Parish detectives also arrested 24-year-old Christopher D. Anderson of Shreveport. SPD arrested Anderson at a home in the 1900 block of Alexander on Tuesday. He was charged as a fugitive from Bossier Parish. Anderson was booked on one count of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and one count of home invasion.

Authorities previously arrested 18-year-old Peyton Jones after he admitted to being involved in the planning and execution of the robbery, according to deputies. Jones is charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and home invasion.

Meanwhile, detectives say they are still searching for 21-year-old Leonard "Leo" Hendricks of Shreveport. He is wanted for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and home invasion. Hendricks was reportedly at the home where authorities arrested Anderson, but he fled the scene.

Detectives believe Hendricks is in the company of a woman who may also face charges for the break-in at the Benton home.

Anyone with information that could help detectives solve this case is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318)-424-4100.

