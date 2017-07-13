Workers recover body from well in McCurtain County, Okla.

A body found in a McCurtain County well is being investigated in connection with the disappearance of a man reported missing last week. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Crews are working to recover a body from an old well off Oklahoma Highway 3 on Church Street about 15 miles north of Idabel, Okla. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Authorities say 41-year-old Harold Jones was reported missing July 5 by his sister, who told police she hadn't seen him since June 29 in the Broken Bow-Idabel area. His pickup also was missing. (Source: OSBI)

Oklahoma authorities are investigating the discovery July 12 of a body in a old well about 15 miles north of Idabel. Investigators think it could be the remains of 41-year-old Harold Jones, whose sister reported him as missing July 5. (Source: OSBI)

A body has been recovered from a well in McCurtain County, Okla.

Divers and other members of Broken Bow Fire Department's rescue team worked Thursday afternoon and well into the evening to get the remains out of the old well on Church Street off Oklahoma Highway 3 just outside Broken Bow.

"We are looking at 2-3 minutes to get down and 10 minutes' work time," said a member of the recovery crew.

Authorities have yet to say whether the discovery is related to the disappearance of a man reported missing last week.

A sheriff's deputy found the body shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday about 15 feet down the well.

"The information we have is he may have been beaten and thrown into a well," said Chad Dansby, of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. "We haven't determined the motive at this time."

Investigators think the remains could be those of 41-year-old Harold Jones, whose sister reported him as missing July 5.

She also told authorities she hadn't seen him since June 29 in the Broken Bow-Idabel area.

His pickup also was missing.

Authorities confirm that Jones' truck was stopped July 8 in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

The driver told police he bought the vehicle "from a guy" July 3 in Clarksville, Texas, Dansby said.

"That information helped Oklahoma investigators locate persons with details which have led to what is presumed to be Jones’ body," the OSBI reports.

Dansby would not identify the man found in Jones' truck but did say he is a possible witness in the investigation.

Investigators have said little about any possible suspects.

The OSBI has taken the lead on the case.

An archaeologist with the Oklahoma chief medical examiner's office also was on the scene Thursday afternoon.

