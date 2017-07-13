OSBI investigating discovery of body in well as a homicide

An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Two employees at an Evansville clinic have been charged in connection with what authorities are calling the "largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history."More >>
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.More >>
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.More >>
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.More >>
