OSBI investigating body found in well near Broken Bow

A body found in a McCurtain County well is being investigated in connection with the disappearance of a man reported missing last week, according to authorities on the scene.

Crews are working to recover the body from the old well off Oklahoma Highway 3 on Church Street about 15 miles north of Idabel.

Police believe it could be the remains of 41-year-old Harold Jones, whose was reported missing July 5 by his sister, who told police she hadn't seen him since June 29 in the Broken Bow-Idabel area. His pickup also was missing.

The body was found by a sheriff's deputy shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday about 15 feet down the well just outside the city limits of Broken Bow.

Investigators won't say much about any possible suspects.

But they confirm that Jones' truck was stopped July 8 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. The driver told police he bought the vehicle from someone in Clarksville, Texas.

"That information helped Oklahoma investigators locate persons with details which have led to what is presumed to be Jones’ body," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports.

The OSBI has taken the lead on the case.

Representatives of the Oklahoma chief medical examiner's office also are on the scene.

