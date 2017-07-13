Harrison Co. SO looking for 18-year-old missing since assault involving family member

The Harrison County County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in finding an 18-year-old man missing since fleeing after an alleged assault involving a family member in Marshall Wednesday evening.

Police say Perry Lewis Brown, Jr. was involved in the alleged assault with a cousin around 7:30 p.m. at a home on FM 9 S. before taking a vehicle from the home and leaving the scene as a 911 call was made.

The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of FM 9 S and FM 2625. He was last seen fleeing the crash scene into a wooded area to the East of the intersection.

Brown was wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt. It is not believed that he is injured from the alleged assault.

If anyone sees Brown, described as a black male, 5’4”, 140 Lbs., walking, or attempting to flag down motorists in the area of FM 9 S, they are asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.