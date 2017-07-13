Caddo work program employs students throughout summer

Caddo Parish's summer youth work program is helping high school and college students gain work experience in between school years.

"We spend $300 a day to incarcerate a juvenile in Caddo Parish," said Steven Jackson, president of the Caddo Commission.

"We're only spending $70 a day to give these kids an opportunity to work."

Summer interns earn $70 a day for working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Students can be placed with Animal Services, Public Works, and Parks and Recreation departments, among others, and also through partnerships with Volunteers for Youth Justice, the Caddo Community Action Agency, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center and BioMed.

