Landers Athlete of the Week: Pleasant Grove's Xavier Benson

TEXARKANA, TX -- Many of mornings spent racing to success for Pleasant Grove outside linebacker Xavier Benson over the past three years. It's part of the reason he's secured himself as the sixth-best at his position in Texas.

However, he isn't built like a brute. He's yet to fill in that 6'3. 200 lb frame. How on earth do those metrics earn him 22 Division I offers?

"Hours and hours and hours of hard work knowing that you have to go against these 6'6 offensive linemen going to senior college," Benson said.

"It doesn't really bother you. I just taught myself to keep consistently doing that and kept consistently working hard because I knew [being a football player] is something I wanna be. I wanna go to college and I'm gonna add weight. I believe it's gonna all fill out when things come together."



It goes to show you shouldn't play down to your competitor, as many heavy-footed offensive tackles have learned.

"They take me lightly sometimes. They think I'm not aggressive. I just come out there and keep hitting them in their mouth and they're like, 'oh snap, I have to actually work with him.' What it comes down to is technique and I'm zero to none in technique."



While Xavier has certainly grown into his personality, he isn't alone in being undersized at his position. He's plenty aware of that and makes sure to use his story to uplift others.

"Everybody develops differently. That's how I see it. I see people get frustrated and I tell them to be patient. Always be patient because everybody's development is on how their size and growth is. I'm like 'man, watch. You're gonna be faster come your junior and senior year.



The bigger he gets, the bigger the chance we'll be talking about his Hawks succeeding at year's end.