18-year-old arrested after allegedly hitting man, attempting to drive away

No word on if impairment played a part in this incident. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

An 18-year-old man is in police custody after he allegedly hit a man with a pickup truck and kept going.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night on Parkview Lane in Wake Village, Texas. Police on the scene say that the victim was helping another driver on the side of the road when the 18-year-old. hit him.

A witness on the scene said that she screamed for neighbors to help to stop the pickup.

"They were standing here, looking for a tool," said Natasha Lucas. "Out of nowhere, it was just a big ol' boom! Then he's yelling, 'Somebody catch the truck! Somebody catch the truck!"

Neighbors were able to stop the driver of the truck.

Police have not released the identity of the driver or any charges at this time.

No word on the victim's condition.

