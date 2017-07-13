Arkansas woman, 36, found guilty in stabbing death of man

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - A southwestern Arkansas woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 43-year-old man.

The Texarkana Gazette reports 36-year-old Sherry Lashay Woods was sentenced Tuesday to a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Woods testified that the stabbing death of Jeffery Baker on Oct. 5, 2016, was in defense of herself, her children and a friend.

She said she stabbed Baker after he kicked her gate and spat on her in front of her home. Woods said she continued to stab Baker because he was attacking her sons.

Prosecutors argued that blood droplets and Baker's wounds contradicted Woods' claims. They say a trail of blood that ended in a large pool where Baker collapsed shows he could've been trying to get away from Woods.

