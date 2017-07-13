Driver safe after rollover accident on I-220 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Driver safe after rollover accident on I-220

KSLA Staff
(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating the cause of an accident on early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Market Street's northbound exit when a driver rolled his vehicle over.

The driver was not injured in the crash, and no lanes of travel were blocked.

Police say that citations are pending a field sobriety test.

