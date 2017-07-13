Historic Fairfield Building undergoing rehab with new owners - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Historic Fairfield Building undergoing rehab with new owners

By Doug Warner, Anchor/Reporter
Fairfield Building on Fairfield Avenue Fairfield Building on Fairfield Avenue
New look for Fairfield Building (courtesy: Grayson Boucher New look for Fairfield Building (courtesy: Grayson Boucher

A group of local real estate investors say they are prepared to breathe new life in the historic Fairfield Building, built in 1949.
"We just love the character of the building," says investor Grayson Boucher.
"This is one of those jump moments. I've done houses before, flipped houses," Boucher continues. "We're hoping we can bring this building back to life."
The group says they had been looking at this building for the last three years before finally signing the dotted line a little more than a week ago.
The mid century modern-style building used to house the Commercial National Bank, a barber shop, a pharmacy and a number of other businesses. The bank's vault is still located on the first floor of the building.
"You can't recreate this, the craftsmanship of the era," adds architect Jeff Spikes. He's been hired to bring this 4 story building into the future while all due respect to it's past.
"There's nothing like it in the city," points out Spikes.
"It's the only building that has that design. It is basically preserving what is here and enhancing that and making sure anything we add keeps with the same, original flare the design has."
Their plan involves turning the Fairfield Building into a mix-use property. They feel a restaurant and a fitness center would work well on the bottom floor, commercial retail on the middle floors and residential living on the top floor.
"Sometimes you have buyers remorse when you buy a car. I just don't have that feeling right now for some reason," explains Boucher.

