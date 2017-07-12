Police: Recovery of a stolen gun led to arrest of Shreveport man

BOOKED: Jelantis J. Chatman, 22, of the 200 block of North Emerald Loop in Shreveport (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The recovery of a gun reportedly stolen in a vehicle burglary in Bossier City has led to the arrest of a Shreveport man.

Booking records show 22-year-old Jelantis J. Chatman now is being held in Shreveport City Jail.

Three vehicles were burglarized June 22 in the Shreveport's Spring Lake subdivision.

Officers learned that someone stole items from cars in the 8700 and 9000 blocks of West Wilderness Way.

Subsequent investigation led authorities to Chatman's residence in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop, where they reportedly found several items that had been stolen from the vehicles.

Investigators spoke with several people, including Chatman, at his residence but were unable to determine whether he knew the recovered items had been stolen, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Detectives returned to the home Wednesday, found a gun reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Bossier City and arrested Chatman at 7:45 a.m.

He was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 10:19 a.m. on 2 misdemeanor counts of possession of stolen things and one count each of felony possession of stolen things, possession of a stolen firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

