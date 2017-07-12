Crews making final touches to Shreveport riverfront dog park

Design and construction of Shreveport's dog park was funded by a $280,000 grant from the Red River Waterway Commission, more than $40,000 in private donations and about $28,000 from the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance. (Source: Shreveport Dog Park Alliance)

Final touches are being made on Shreveport's highly anticipated, much-debated and long-awaited dog park.

The grand opening will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the riverfront park along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

What once was a design now is a reality complete with a pond, a fountain, separate areas for large and small dogs, wash stations and more.

"They say good things come to those who wait, and we've waited," said Cynthia Keith, director of Shreveport Dog Park Alliance.

She first signed a petition lobbying for a dog park in 2007.

But through all the delays and setbacks, Keith said she never got discouraged.

"It seems like every step we take takes a whole year to get accomplished," she observed.

"I know if you be persistent, it will happen. We had a lot of followers. A lot of people wanted this."

City crews are working on final touches like shade covers.

Meanwhile, excitement is brewing in the community.

"It's putting Shreveport on the map. We are definitely making history," Keith opined.

The grand opening will be something you and your four-legged friends don't want to miss, she added.

There's no registration or fee, but dogs must have a current rabies tag.

Shreveport Dog Park Alliance is still looking for sponsors for benches and other park items.

