Bond raised on Caddo school counselor facing sex charge

The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.More >>