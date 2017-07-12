Bond raised on Caddo school counselor facing sex charge

A judge has increased the bond Wednesday for a Caddo Parish school counselor who's facing a sex charge.

Kellie Lynn Speed’s bond is now set at $50,000 after the Chief Assistant District Attorney of the Special Victims Unit found more facts regarding the investigation and learning Speed is no longer represented by her attorney.

Her original bond was set at $10,000 when she was arrested on March 19 after a woman claimed Speed sexually assaulted her.

Authorities say Speed was taken to Caddo Correction Center under the new bond on the single charge of sexual battery.

Speed will next appear before the judge on August 9 to receive a new counsel.

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison at hard labor, without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence. She will also have to register as a sex offender.

